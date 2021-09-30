Menu

Health

Ottawa ready to help Saskatchewan fight COVID-19, Trudeau reiterates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defends actions as COVID-19 surges in province' Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defends actions as COVID-19 surges in province
WATCH: Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defends actions as COVID-19 surges in province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to provide any supports necessary to help Saskatchewan with its COVID-19 crisis.

In a conversation with Premier Scott Moe Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office says the two leaders spoke about Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 cases, increasing vaccination efforts and what the province needs to overcome the fourth wave of the pandemic.

A statement from Ottawa says Trudeau reiterated that the federal government “remains ready to respond to any requests” from Saskatchewan for aid.

Click to play video: 'CMA: ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to control COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan' CMA: ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to control COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan
CMA: ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to control COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Trudeau encouraged Moe to identify any specific needs as they emerge.

The pair also talked about encouraging vaccine uptake with Indigenous, rural and remote communities.

Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of active COVID-19 cases in Canada and its hospitals are overburdened with patients fighting the virus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
