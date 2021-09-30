Menu

Canada

Ombudswoman says Quebec home care insufficient for years, recommendations not implemented

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2021 1:42 pm
Quebec ombudsman Marie Rinfret speaks at a news conference to unveil her annual report, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec ombudsman Marie Rinfret speaks at a news conference to unveil her annual report, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s ombudswoman says there are some home care providers in the province that only offer one bath per week for seniors who do not have skin conditions.

Marie Rinfret released her annual report Thursday, concluding that problems in home care persist year after year and support services are insufficient and suffer cuts regularly.

Read more: Disorganized elder care in Quebec contributed to COVID-19 death toll: report

For example, she says, some institutions have cut back on baths for the elderly, from two or three a week to a single bath per week.

She says several recommendations to improve home support services included in her last report and accepted by the province have not been implemented.

Rinfret says the province’s health-care network must “evolve” to a culture of services as opposed to a culture of budget cuts.

Read more: ‘Not known and not recognized’: New program aims to give visibility to young caregivers in Quebec

She also found serious shortcomings at private seniors residences, including staff shortages, errors in the administration of medication and a lack of adequate supervision by regional health authorities.

“The Quebec (ombudswoman) insists that ongoing efforts are necessary in order to provide service users with what they need to live at home in dignity,” Rinfret said in her report “If this is to happen, the mindsets at many institutions must evolve with a view to adopting and promoting a culture of services rather than one of cuts.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
