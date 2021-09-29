Menu

Crime

Manitoba woman taken for $50K in online ‘romance scam’, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 5:26 pm
An officer in Saskatchewan's ICE Unit says offenders are using everyday applications to share and access child porn.
Two Ontario men are facing charges after RCMP say a Manitoba woman was taken for $50,000 in an online dating scam. File Photo / Global News

Two men from Ontario are facing fraud charges after a Manitoba woman was taken for tens of thousands of dollars through what police are calling an online romance scam.

The woman reached out to Thompson RCMP in September 2019, telling officers she thought she’d been scammed after meeting a man on an online dating site.

Read more: Significant amount of money may have been misappropriated: Manitoba Tories

The woman said she began talking to the man earlier that summer and told officers she’d sent him more than $50,000 over the span of several weeks.

“The victim was consistently misled by the male, whom she believed she was providing assistance to, as she believed she was in a romantic relationship with him,” RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

Winnipeg man charged in alleged credit card fraud, money laundering scheme
Winnipeg man charged in alleged credit card fraud, money laundering scheme – Mar 12, 2021

An extensive two-year investigation that saw police comb through hundreds of pages of documents culminated in the arrest of two men from the Greater Toronto Area Monday.

Police say a 41-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are each charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged in alleged credit card fraud, money laundering scheme

Both men have been transported back to Manitoba and both made their first appearance in a Winnipeg court Tuesday.

Thompson RCMP are continuing to investigate.

