Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

160 lb of fresh produce harvested from new rooftop garden at Guelph mall

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 11:44 am
A rooftop vegetable garden at Stone Road Mall. View image in full screen
A rooftop vegetable garden at Stone Road Mall. Stone Road Mall

Guelph’s Stone Road Mall says 160 pounds of fresh produce has been harvested from a new rooftop vegetable garden that was installed on the top level of its parkade earlier this year.

In a news release on Monday, mall officials said 10 planter boxes were built using upcycled materials, filled with soil from its existing compost program started in 2008, and irrigated with harvested rainwater collected on-site.

Read more: Meat counter prices rising to ‘spook zone’ levels:, food expert says

“From lettuce to tomatoes, green beans and more, the garden offered a trove of fresh produce that has supported feeding those marginalized in the community while also building a more sustainable future,” the mall said in a statement.

The mall has partnered with The SEED, a local organization that is part of the Guelph Community Health Centre whose mission is to facilitate and distribute nutritious food to community members in need.

Story continues below advertisement

“The SEED has distributed the produce donated by the Stone Road Mall rooftop garden to community members
who wouldn’t otherwise have access,” said Madeline Barber, The SEED’s community resource coordinator.

“There is an immense need right now in Guelph-Wellington for affordable, nutritious food. Innovative solutions like this rooftop garden are important in growing our region’s capacity to feed everyone well.”

Click to play video: 'Fighting food insecurity in Toronto ahead of Thanksgiving weekend' Fighting food insecurity in Toronto ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Fighting food insecurity in Toronto ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

The mall has now brought in local artist Amber Ozols to brighten the space with bold colours and designs. Officials said they plan to share her artwork on their social media platforms.

“The focus of this content is to showcase the beautiful transformation and impact of the rooftop garden initiative,
and hopefully inspire others by bringing awareness to the great community work being done through our partnership with The SEED,” said Christina Magee, Stone Road Mall’s marketing manager.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagStone Road Mall tagRooftop Garden tagGuelph mall tagThe SEED Guelph tagGuelph mall rooftop garden tagStone Road Mall news tagStone Road Mall rooftop garden tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers