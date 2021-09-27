Menu

Lower Trent Conservation issues water safety advisory for Trenton, Ont. area

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 10:41 pm
Due to heavy rainfall in the region last week, Parks Canada advises recreational users to avoid Trent River due to high water levels. View image in full screen
Due to heavy rainfall in the region last week, Parks Canada advises recreational users to avoid Trent River due to high water levels. Global News

Lower Trent Conservation issued a statement advising high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors that could be dangerous to recreational users.

The statement, which is in effect until Oct. 1st, advises anglers, canoeists, hikers, children and pets that difficulties may occur because of rainfall in the watersheds upstream.

As a result, the water levels and flows in the Trent River are higher than normal.

Read more: Up to 90 mm of rain expected for Kingston, Belleville regions by Friday

Parks Canada has advised that Lock 1 Trenton to Lock 27 Young’s Point (excluding Locks 20 Ashburnham and Lock 21 Peterborough Lift Lock) will be closed to navigation from Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021 until end of day Thursday, Sept.30, 2021 to permit the movement of water.

Anyone with concerns about water levels can call Lower Trent Conservation at (613) 394-4829.

Click to play video: 'Steady rainfall across southern Ontario prompts warnings' Steady rainfall across southern Ontario prompts warnings
Steady rainfall across southern Ontario prompts warnings
