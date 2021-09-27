Lower Trent Conservation issues water safety advisory for Trenton, Ont. area

Send this page to someone via email

Lower Trent Conservation issued a statement advising high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors that could be dangerous to recreational users.

The statement, which is in effect until Oct. 1st, advises anglers, canoeists, hikers, children and pets that difficulties may occur because of rainfall in the watersheds upstream.

As a result, the water levels and flows in the Trent River are higher than normal.

Parks Canada has advised that Lock 1 Trenton to Lock 27 Young’s Point (excluding Locks 20 Ashburnham and Lock 21 Peterborough Lift Lock) will be closed to navigation from Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021 until end of day Thursday, Sept.30, 2021 to permit the movement of water.

Anyone with concerns about water levels can call Lower Trent Conservation at (613) 394-4829.

