Gunshot victim found at Toronto hospital following reported shooting in Lindsay: police

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a late-night shooting in which the victim was found at a Toronto hospital.

Around 11:25 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to multiple 911 calls about reports of gunshots in the area of William Street North.

Police cordoned off the area near Bond Street. Officers found several bullet casings and “obvious signs of injury” in the area.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP also assisted municipal police but no one was located.

A Jeep was seen being towed away from the scene.

Police said later they received information that a gunshot victim was located at a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The individual has been identified as a shooting victim in Lindsay.

TRAFFIC: @klpsmedia continue to a hold a scene on William Street near Bond Street west for an investigation. It is unclear how long the roadway will be blocked. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/7StrCEgxSr — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 25, 2021

“It is believed the individuals involved are known each other,” police said Saturday morning. “There is no threat to public safety.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and for those who reside in the area to review any security camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or at www.khcrimestoppers.com.

