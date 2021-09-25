Menu

Crime

Gunshot victim found at Toronto hospital following reported shooting in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police' Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police
WATCH: Police say a gunshot victim was found at a Toronto hospital following a reported shooting in Lindsay, Ont., Friday night.

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a late-night shooting in which the victim was found at a Toronto hospital.

Around 11:25 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to multiple 911 calls about reports of gunshots in the area of William Street North.

Police cordoned off the area near Bond Street. Officers found several bullet casings and “obvious signs of injury” in the area.

Read more: Shooting in Trent Hills now homicide investigation after victim dies: Northumberland OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP also assisted municipal police but no one was located.

A Jeep was seen being towed away from the scene.

Police said later they received information that a gunshot victim was located at a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The individual has been identified as a shooting victim in Lindsay.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is believed the individuals involved are known each other,” police said Saturday morning. “There is no threat to public safety.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and for those who reside in the area to review any security camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or at www.khcrimestoppers.com.

