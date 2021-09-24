Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Two senior officials of public works department no longer working for City of Hamilton

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted September 24, 2021 3:37 pm
Two senior management employees in Hamilton's public works department are no longer working for the city. View image in full screen
Two senior management employees in Hamilton's public works department are no longer working for the city. Will Erskine / Global News

Two prominent figures in Hamilton’s public works department no longer work for the city.

In an email to Global News, the executive director of the city’s human resources department confirmed that Dan McKinnon, general manager of public works, and Andrew Grice, director of water, are no longer employed by the City of Hamilton.

“Given the confidential nature of this personnel matter, I am unable to share any further details with you,” wrote Lora Fontana Friday afternoon.

She confirmed that city manager Janette Smith will be taking over their responsibilities for the time being.

Read more: Chedoke Creek spill related costs reach $2 million, dredging still to come

It’s unclear when the two members of senior management left the organization, or why, but Grice did appear during the city’s public works meeting on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

McKinnon has worked for the city since the mid-90s and has been general manager of public works since 2016.

Grice has been working for the city since 2007 and took over as director of water in May 2017.

Click to play video: 'Memorandum of understanding for Hamilton’s LRT signed at City Hall' Memorandum of understanding for Hamilton’s LRT signed at City Hall
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagCity of Hamilton tagHamilton City Hall tagHamilton Public Works tagDan McKinnon tagandrew grice taghamilton director of water tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers