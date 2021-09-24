Two senior officials of public works department no longer working for City of Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two prominent figures in Hamilton’s public works department no longer work for the city.

In an email to Global News, the executive director of the city’s human resources department confirmed that Dan McKinnon, general manager of public works, and Andrew Grice, director of water, are no longer employed by the City of Hamilton.

“Given the confidential nature of this personnel matter, I am unable to share any further details with you,” wrote Lora Fontana Friday afternoon.

She confirmed that city manager Janette Smith will be taking over their responsibilities for the time being.

It’s unclear when the two members of senior management left the organization, or why, but Grice did appear during the city’s public works meeting on Monday.

McKinnon has worked for the city since the mid-90s and has been general manager of public works since 2016.

Grice has been working for the city since 2007 and took over as director of water in May 2017.