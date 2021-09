Send this page to someone via email

Police officers are at the scene of a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, TN, in response to a shooting.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called in to support Collierville police.

“MPD is assisting with securing the perimeter and scene,” the department said in a tweet.

Collierville is about 50 kilometres from Memphis.

More to come.