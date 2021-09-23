Rob Gale out as Valour FC coach immediately, team announces

Send this page to someone via email

Valour FC has replaced its general manager and head coach, citing a lack of on-field results.

The team’s president and CEO said in a statement Thursday that Rob Gale — who had served as coach and GM since the team’s inception in 2018 — has been let go, to be replaced by former professional player and MLS assistant coach Philip Dos Santos.

“This morning Rob Gale was informed of the decision that we would not be renewing his contract heading into 2022 as Valour’s GM and head coach,” said Wade Miller.

“I want to thank Rob for all his work in our organization, for laying a strong foundation for the Club, and for his best efforts in coaching the club. This is a results-driven business and those results have fallen short of our expectations.”

Miller said Valour’s assistant coach/GM Damian Rocke and goalkeeper coach Patrick Di Stefani will remain in their roles.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Valour FC eliminated from Canadian Championship on controversial goal

Rob Gale has been relieved of his duties as Valour FC GM and head coach, effective immediately. Phillip Dos Santos has been named Valour FC’s second General Manager and Head Coach and will be taking over immediately. 📝 | https://t.co/keQzwN5ZVw#ForValour | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/2oGLyVESMW — ValourFC (@ValourFootball) September 23, 2021

Dos Santos, who most recently served as an assistant with the Vancouver Whitecaps, played professionally in Europe and Africa, before becoming involved with the Canadian national team’s development program and coaching at various levels across North America.

“We have a good group of players in our locker room and I have no doubt that Phillip will work to improve our results to make Valour fans proud in the years ahead,” said Miller.

“Phillip has vast experience coaching at the professional level. We are excited to have him join the Valour FC family and work with our talented players and assistant coaches.”

Story continues below advertisement

The team is currently three points out of the last playoff spot with 10 matches remaining.

0:19 Valour FC welcoming 2,000 fully vaccinated fans at games starting July 7 Valour FC welcoming 2,000 fully vaccinated fans at games starting July 7 – Jun 28, 2021