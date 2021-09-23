‘Please help us find him,’ urges family of missing 81-year-old man from Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man from Mississauga.

Police said Ignatio Viana was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a residence near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive.

He is described as about five-foot-eleven, weighing 175 pounds with a thin build and short wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange and yellow cycling jersey, black cycling shorts, black cycling shoes, black cycling gloves and a blue and white helmet.

The family of the man put out an emotional plea urging the public’s assistance in finding Viana.

Read more: Barrie woman charged in connection with Mississauga carjacking where victim was run over

Story continues below advertisement

“If anybody has seen him, or you think you saw him or spot him, please please please call the Peel Regional Police,” his niece can be heard saying on a video released by investigators.

“We’re desperate, we’re devastated. We’ve been trying hard to get him,” she continued.

His niece described him as “physically strong” and “not your typical senior that you would think at 81.”

She said Viano cycles every day, up to 50 km a day. She said he was out cycling that morning and was supposed to go visit her in the afternoon but did not return home.

She also said he speaks Spanish and bit of English.

Anyone with any information on Viana’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers.

View image in full screen A photo of missing 81-year-old Ignatio Viana cycling. Handout / Peel Regional Police

WATCH : Family of Missing 81 yr old, Ignatio Viana, provide a heartfelt plea to anyone who may have seen him since he went missing on September 17, 2021. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact investigators 905-453-2121 x1133 Read more: https://t.co/up5sAANiUx pic.twitter.com/PMLKaHb1sV — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 23, 2021

Advertisement