City of London launches speed enforcement campaign using cameras to track and ticket speeders

The City of London has launched a new speed enforcement program to try and deter speeders in the city, especially around school zones.

The Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program is meant to work with other speed reduction measures to improve safety.

The ASE is an automated system that uses a camera and a speed measurement device to detect and ticket plate owners of speeding vehicles.

“It is essential that Londoners respect posted speed limits to help keep our most vulnerable road users safe. This tool holds us all accountable,” said London Mayor Ed Holder.

In London, studies show that average driver speeds range from 32 km/h to 58 km/h in 40 km/h school zones and 305 collisions involving vulnerable road users occurred on minor streets from 2015 to 2019.

“We know that a lower speed can mean a less severe outcome,” says Doug MacRae, director of transportation and mobility.

“Automated Speed Enforcement is proven to effectively enforce speed limits, increase driver awareness and decrease pedestrian injury and death in other Canadian provinces and countries around the world.”

Although there is not a current plan to permanently install the cameras at any one location, MacRae said he hopes they will deter drivers from speeding throughout the city.

“Speeding is a big problem in London,” MacRae said.

The program will be rolled out at Thompson Road between Adelaide Street South, and Chesterfield Avenue and Second Street between Oxford Street East and Dale Street for three months and then relocated to other school zones and community safety zones through the city.

MacRae said at Princess Elizabeth Public School on Thompson Road where the first camera will be located, their last measurements caught 15 per cent of vehicles going 25 pm over the speed limit.

