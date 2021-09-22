Menu

Politics

Doug Ford says he wants to pursue child-care deal with re-elected Liberal government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 2:41 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford hold press conference on Wednesday

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to make a child-care deal with the federal government.

The province has acknowledged it was in discussions with Ottawa about a potential agreement into the last hours before the federal election was called in August.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said any deal with the federal Liberals would have to be flexible and incorporate Ontario’s full-day kindergarten program.

Read more: From childcare to taxes: What Trudeau’s projected win really means for your pocketbook

Ford would not say when asked today why Ontario was unable to reach a deal before the election, but stressed he wants to make sure it is the right deal for the province.

The federal Liberals promised to spend $30 billion over the next five years to cut child-care costs to an average of $10 a day across the country.

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government in 2019 introduced a refundable child-care tax credit, similar to what the federal Conservatives proposed during the election.

