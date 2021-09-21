Menu

Crime

Police charge Regina man with assault, weapons offences

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 7:13 pm
A 32-year-old Regina man is in custody following an alleged assault and brief struggle with police before his eventual arrest. View image in full screen
A 32-year-old Regina man is in custody following an alleged assault and brief struggle with police before his eventual arrest. File / Global News

A Regina man in custody is facing a total of 11 charges including assault and weapons charges.

Regina police say officers were sent just before 9 p.m. on Monday to the 1600 block of Ottawa Street just south of South Railway Street for a report of a weapons call involving a knife.

Police learned that a man with a knife confronted another man.

The report states that officers soon spotted a man matching the suspect description fleeing on a bicycle.

Read more: 21-year-old man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run: Regina police

One of the officers was on foot and tackled the suspect off the bicycle, knocking him to the ground, police said. After a brief struggle, the suspect was apprehended and taken to hospital following the take down.

Police discovered he was in possession of a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, ammunition, other knives and tools used to break and enter.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jarvais Cote, was also found in breach of a recognizance and firearms prohibition.

Cote made his first court appearance on his charges on Tuesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
