Search continues for fishermen lost off Labrador coast with Coast Guard with on site

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues today for two fishermen missing in the waters off Labrador’s southeastern coast.

Police say searchers are back in the air and on the water looking for Marc Freeman Russell and Joey Jenkins, who departed the community of Mary’s Harbour Friday morning aboard the Island Lady fishing vessel and didn’t return home.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says the coast guard ship Captain Molly Kool is also on the water helping out with the search.

View image in full screen Jade Fowler of Labrador, holds a picture of the two missing men during a demonstration at the Canadian Coast Guard station in St. John’s NL on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was part of a group protesting against the suspension of a search by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, after just 48 hours, for two young fishers missing off the coast of Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s announcement Sunday that it was handing search efforts over to the RCMP prompted outrage in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Story continues below advertisement

Dozens of people gathered outside the coast guard building in St. John’s Monday to demand the agency keep looking for the men.

View image in full screen The fishing vessel Island Lady is shown in this undated handout image provided by Dwight Russell. The father of a missing fisherman is asking the coast guard to resume a full search effort in hopes of recovering his son and one crew member of a nine-metre boat that went missing on Friday off the coast of Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dwight Russell.

The NunatuKavut Community Council, which represents Inuit in southern Labrador, on Monday urged the Joint Rescue Control Centre to resume its search, and provincial Progressive Conservative member Lela Evans said the situation illustrates the dearth of search and rescue services in Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.