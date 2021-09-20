Menu

Canada

Torched cars, mischief targeting local officials has Quebec mayor worried

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 3:37 pm
Local police have launched investigations after two vehicles were set on fire since Friday, including owned by a municipal councillor and another belonging to the wife of the town's director general. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

The mayor of a Quebec town is speaking out against intimidation and asking provincial police for assistance following a spate of alleged criminal acts and property damage targeting local officials.

Saint-Joseph-du-Lac Mayor Benoit Proulx says there have been at least four incidents in the lower Laurentians town in the past two weeks.

READ MORE: Montreal municipal election campaign officially underway

An investigation has also been launched after the wife of another municipal councillor lost a wheel while driving on a major highway last week, with the bolts having allegedly been replaced and loosened.

Proulx says he also received a threatening call a few weeks ago.

Municipal elections officially got underway across the province on Friday and Proulx is seeking a third mandate, but it’s not clear to him who is behind the alleged acts.

“Right now, it’s a little bit like the Wild West,” Proulx said Monday.

