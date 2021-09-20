Torched cars, mischief targeting local officials has Quebec mayor worried

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of a Quebec town is speaking out against intimidation and asking provincial police for assistance following a spate of alleged criminal acts and property damage targeting local officials.

Saint-Joseph-du-Lac Mayor Benoit Proulx says there have been at least four incidents in the lower Laurentians town in the past two weeks.

Local police have launched investigations after two vehicles were set on fire since Friday, including owned by a municipal councillor and another belonging to the wife of the town’s director general.

An investigation has also been launched after the wife of another municipal councillor lost a wheel while driving on a major highway last week, with the bolts having allegedly been replaced and loosened.

Proulx says he also received a threatening call a few weeks ago.

Municipal elections officially got underway across the province on Friday and Proulx is seeking a third mandate, but it’s not clear to him who is behind the alleged acts.

“Right now, it’s a little bit like the Wild West,” Proulx said Monday.