Regina woman marks 57 years as political campaign volunteer

Jean Cameron has been busy in the days leading up to Canada’s election day doing something that isn’t new to her in the slightest.

In fact, it’s now been 57 years since she first signed up as a political campaign volunteer.

“Well, I was living in Saskatoon, and my father, his name was Clarence Esty, he ran in a provincial election in 1964,” Cameron recalled.

“He was in the government of the day and I started door-knocking for him when I was 17-years-old,” she added.

Ever since then, Cameron has been knocking on doors for Liberal candidates.

“I door-knocked for Ralph Goodale and for all ten of his campaigns from 1988 to 2019, and my memory of the year he won in 1993 was a thrill, and 2015 was also very exciting,” Cameron said.

She adds she’s noticed some significant changes in the style of campaigning since she first started volunteering, however, she adds the fundamental elements of it have still remained the same.

“Certainly in 1964 there was no technology, no social media, nothing like that, and that’s a huge part of the campaigns now, but the thing that I do find interesting … is that door-knocking is still considered the best way to engage voters,” she said.

Cameron is now helping her daughter, Susan Cameron, with her first bid for Liberal MP in the Regina-Lewvan riding.

Despite what one’s political affiliation or leaning may be, Cameron urges everyone to get out and vote on Monday.