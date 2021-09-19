Menu

Canada

Debris located ‘likely’ from fishing boat with two crew missing off Labrador

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2021 1:54 pm
Military helicopters, airplanes, coast guard cutters and local fishing boats were participating in the search for FV Island Lady on Sunday. View image in full screen
Military helicopters, airplanes, coast guard cutters and local fishing boats were participating in the search for FV Island Lady on Sunday.

Searchers have located a blue storage tub that the joint rescue co-ordination centre says is likely debris from a nine-metre fishing boat that went missing with two men on board off Labrador.

The fishing vessel Island Lady departed the small coastal community of Mary’s Harbour Friday morning with two men on board, and was reported missing that night.

Read more: Heavy rainfall forecast in eastern N.L. from remnants of post-tropical storm Odette

The Cape Islander-style boat had two outboard motors and was equipped with radio, and had been expected back in the harbour by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Military helicopters, airplanes, coast guard cutters and local fishing boats were participating in the search on Sunday.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, a spokesman for the joint rescue co-ordination centre, says searchers located a blue storage tub for fish and believe it is likely from the missing boat, but they haven’t found other debris.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not 100 per cent certain it’s the Island Lady, but we’re making that assumption and it’s helping define the search area,” Owens said in an interview on Sunday.

Family members identified the two missing men on social media as Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins, and said Russell made a call around 4 p.m. on Friday evening as his boat was heading back to harbour. The co-ordinates of the call were passed on to searchers.

Owens said the search had expanded to cover more than 3,000 square nautical miles as of Sunday morning.

A number of coastal communities in Labrador held prayer vigils for the missing men overnight on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
