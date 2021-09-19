Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Philippine boxing star Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 19, 2021 8:48 am
Manny Pacquiao speaks with the press following his loss to Ugas atat T-Mobile Arena for Pacquiao vs. Ugas - Main Event on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. View image in full screen
Manny Pacquiao speaks with the press following his loss to Ugas atat T-Mobile Arena for Pacquiao vs. Ugas - Main Event on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM

Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for a change of government.

Read more: Philippines’ Duterte threatens to jail those who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

“I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao, 42, said in his speech.

“In the name of our countrymen who have long been desiring for the right change in government, I wholeheartedly, bravely, and humbly hope for your support,” he added.

Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban faction led by him and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao visits Calgary to promote his other passion' Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao visits Calgary to promote his other passion
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao visits Calgary to promote his other passion – Dec 27, 2019

Another faction of the party earlier this month nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate, and Duterte’s former aide, Sen. Bong Go, as its presidential nominee.

Read more: Boxer Manny Pacquiao admits to past meth, cocaine use amid drug crackdown

Duterte, who is forbidden by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term, has accepted the nomination, but Go has declined to run for president.

Duterte has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, and said last week he would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, the day after the International Criminal Court announced it would investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown that has left thousands dead.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Philippines tagRodrigo Duterte tagManny Pacquiao tagPhilippines News tagManny Pacquiao for president tagPhilippine boxer Manny Pacquiao tagPhilippine election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers