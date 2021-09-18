COVID-19: TVDSB employee vaccination declaration hits 97%

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says 97 per cent of its 11,086 educators and support staff have completed their mandatory COVID-19 vaccination declaration.

In a statement published Friday, the school board said of the declarations received, 92 per cent are fully or partially vaccinated.

“I am proud so many of our staff are vaccinated to keep their students and colleagues safe from COVID-19,” said education director Mark Fisher.

The TVDSB says in total, 10,010 staff have attested to being fully vaccinated while 180 have received their first dose and are making progress toward full vaccination.

Another 36 have provided proof of medical reasons for not being vaccinated.

Any staff member not fully vaccinated must provide proof of twice-weekly negative COVID-19 test results.

Staff members who do not declare their vaccination status will face progressive discipline that could result in suspension without pay, according to Fisher.

The school board says 304 individuals, out of a total of 11,086 current active staff, have not attested to their vaccination status.

View image in full screen Chart showing TVDSB’s staff vaccination declaration. Sept. 17, 2021. TVDSB

Meanwhile, the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) said Thursday that 89.1 per cent of its school board employees and trustees, or 2,616 individuals, have attested to being fully vaccinated.

The board said 0.6 per cent, or 18 individuals, have submitted a documented medical reason for not being fully vaccinated while 3.8 per cent, or 111 individuals, have yet to submit an attestation form.

The Ontario government announced in August that it would be expecting school boards to collect and post employee vaccination status on their websites on a monthly basis starting Sept. 15.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel