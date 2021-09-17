COVID-19: Proof of vaccination to be required for City of Peterborough arenas, fitness facility

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough says proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for its arenas and the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre beginning Sept. 22.

The city said the move follows the province’s direction for proof of vaccination for applicable businesses and organizations.

For city arenas and the Peterborough Sport and Welllness Centre user groups will be responsible for ensuring participants and spectators complete COVD-19 screening as well as show proof of vaccination and identification prior to entering a facility. This includes attending Peterborough Petes’ OHL games at the Peterborough Memorial Centre where ushers will verify completion of the screening and perform inspection of vaccine receipts and ID.

Information is being provided to user groups to assist with the process. User groups with questions about community arenas can contact the city at 705-742-7777 ext. 2577 or visit peterborough.ca for updates.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Peterborough Public Health issued a letter of instruction requiring all volunteers, coaches and officials age 18 and over or are participating or associated with indoor organized sports to confirm their proof of vaccination (or medical exemption) and identification each time they visit a facility.

Screening and contact tracing activities will continue alongside the proof of vaccination requirements.

The city says the health unit’s instruction supersedes the related provincial regulation for this aspect of the proof of vaccination requirements.

Details on the province’s proof of vaccination requirements can be found at ontario.ca/covid19.

Exemptions

The city says any patron under the age of 12 can enter an arena or fitness and sport recreational facility without proof of vaccination but they must be accompanied by an adult who must show their proof of vaccination and ID.

Story continues below advertisement

Patrons under 18 years of age who are entering a facility used for sports and recreational fitness activities solely for the purpose of actively participating in an organized sport are also exempt from the proof of vaccination requirement.

Examples of an organized sport for which the exemption applies include:

sports leagues

organized pick-up sports

dance classes

martial arts

swimming classes

The exemption does not apply to youth who are spectators 12 years or older at sporting events, or are using a gym or other area with exercise equipment or weights unless actively participating in an organized sport.

Individuals who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical exemptions will be permitted with a written document completed and supplied by a physician or by a registered nurse, the city said.

Advertisement