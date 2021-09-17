Rapid COVID-19 testing available at Saturday’s Edmonton Elks game as mandatory vaccination policy kicks in

Send this page to someone via email

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available outside Commonwealth Stadium before the Edmonton Elks game on Saturday amid new requirements to enter the facility.

On Thursday, the CFL club announced that in response to the province’s latest health measures, fans 12 and older attending the game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Approved forms of proof below).

Fans 12 and older who cannot provide proof of vaccination will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of game time.

“We would like to thank our fans for their understanding and cooperation as we implement these new safety measures,” said Elks president and CEO Chris Presson.

“We’re sure our fans will rise to the occasion again this weekend, as we collectively do what’s right for our football family and the broader community.”

On-site rapid antigen tests will be available to fans at a cost of $50.

Testing will be offered outside Gate 9 between 10 a.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The test is a nasal swab and the results take about 15 minutes. Anyone who chooses on-site testing is ask to come early.

If the test comes back negative, fans will be given a wristband to show at the gate as their proof to enter the stadium, the Elks said Friday afternoon.

The team said fans may also be asked to show photo ID along with their proof of vaccination or negative test.

Approved forms of proof of vaccination

Approved forms of proof of vaccination include Alberta (or another province’s) online health records (screenshot or web-based), or official documentation from your vaccination appointment.

All patrons will be required to wear masks and socially distance when they are not in their seats.

The Elks previously announced that as of Oct. 15, all fans attending games at Commonwealth Stadium will need to be fully vaccinated (14 days after second dose) or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test starting at the club’s home game on Friday, Oct. 15. The policy also applies to game-day staff.

The Elks said the doors to the stadium will open one hour prior to kickoff. The game starts at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

