Saanich police search for suspect in alleged sexual assault on bus

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saanich, B.C., are looking for the suspect in a sexual assault on a transit bus last Friday afternoon.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the No. 39 bus, which left the University of Victoria Exchange at around 1:40 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached the woman and committed a sexual assault while the bus was in motion.

Both exited the bus at the Royal Oak Exchange about 20 minutes later. The suspect followed the victim for a short time, then disappeared, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-11 with a medium build, wearing a black skater-style hat.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

1:51 BC Transit installing barriers to protect drivers from assault BC Transit installing barriers to protect drivers from assault – Jun 17, 2020