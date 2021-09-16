Menu

Crime

Suspicious death near Merritt, B.C. now a homicide: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 2:43 pm
The RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit said the body found near Nicola Lake on Sept. 14 was Dennis Michael Walters, 51, of Merritt. View image in full screen
The RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit said the body found near Nicola Lake on Sept. 14 was Dennis Michael Walters, 51, of Merritt. File / Global News

A body found in B.C.’s Southern Interior earlier in the week has been confirmed as a homicide, police announced on Thursday.

Originally, Merritt RCMP and the Southeast District major crime unit called the death suspicious after officers found the body on Tuesday morning near Nicola Lake.

Now, police say Dennis Michael Walters, 51, of Merritt, was a homicide victim.

Read more: Body discovered in rural area near Merritt; police call death suspicious

“We are releasing Dennis’ identity in order to help move the investigation forward,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“We are hopeful that in doing so, we can help timeline the events leading up to his death. We are asking anyone who has knowledge of Dennis’ whereabouts on Monday, Sept. 13 until the discovery of his body on Tuesday, Sept. 14, or has any other information which may assist in the investigation, to call us.”

Anyone with information regarding Walters’ death is asked to contact the Southeast District tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

