Easter Seals Ontario annual telethon returns

Easter Seals Ontario announced its annual Telethon has returned.

On Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on YourTV, the four-hour fundraiser will be hosted by local media personalities, including CKWS’s own Maegan Kulchar and Monica Lapagne. Easter Seals kids and families will also be featured, sharing stories about their experiences this past year.

The fundraiser will be raising funds for accessibility and mobility equipment for children and youth in the community.

“It has been over a year that Easter Seals kids have been isolated due to their vulnerability of contracting COVID-19,” says Easter Seals engagement officer Linda Clouthier.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many fundraising events were cancelled.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, but for children with physical disabilities and their families the challenges have truly been extraordinary,” says Clouthier.

The organization says it has struggled with maintaining the needs of vulnerable children, youth and families in the Kingston community due to the pandemic.

Clouthier says “both the kids and their parents are physically and emotionally exhausted from having limited, if any, access to in-person therapy, respite support, or social or recreational activities.”

For those interested in donating, the number to call is 613-865-7200 on Sunday, Sept. 26.