Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trick or Treat Drive Thru returns to Bingemans for Halloween 2021

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 5:14 pm
Bingemans is offering a special drive-thru opportunity for Halloween. View image in full screen
Bingemans is offering a special drive-thru opportunity for Halloween. Bingemans

The Trick or Treat Drive Thru is returning to Bingemans for a second straight year, but this year, it will run for two days instead of one.

The drive-thru event was launched last year in a move to allow kids to trick or treat and show off their costumes while also allowing for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Bingemans in Kitchener is offering drive-thru trick-or-treat alternative

The free event offers the opportunity for people to drive with their kids to collect candy from people and businesses along the route.

“We are so happy to be able to provide this safe and fun trick or treat event for a second year,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The incredible commitment to our Community that our sponsors and supporters have provided has enabled us to be able to move forward again.”

Bingeman says it is adding an extra day as not everyone was able to attend last year, so it will run on both Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The drive-thru will also have timed tickets in an effort to avoid lines.

There will also be an FM radio station playing special Halloween sounds to accompany the drive-thru fun.

Click to play video: 'What to Watch This Month with ET Canada' What to Watch This Month with ET Canada
What to Watch This Month with ET Canada – Sep 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halloween tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagBingemans tagBingemans Kitchener tagBingemans Halloween tagHalloween 2021 tagTrick or Treat Drive Thru tagTrick or Treat Drive Thru Bingemans tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers