Trick or Treat Drive Thru returns to Bingemans for Halloween 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Trick or Treat Drive Thru is returning to Bingemans for a second straight year, but this year, it will run for two days instead of one.

The drive-thru event was launched last year in a move to allow kids to trick or treat and show off their costumes while also allowing for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free event offers the opportunity for people to drive with their kids to collect candy from people and businesses along the route.

“We are so happy to be able to provide this safe and fun trick or treat event for a second year,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The incredible commitment to our Community that our sponsors and supporters have provided has enabled us to be able to move forward again.”

Bingeman says it is adding an extra day as not everyone was able to attend last year, so it will run on both Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The drive-thru will also have timed tickets in an effort to avoid lines.

There will also be an FM radio station playing special Halloween sounds to accompany the drive-thru fun.

3:06 What to Watch This Month with ET Canada What to Watch This Month with ET Canada – Sep 7, 2021