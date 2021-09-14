Menu

Crime

Manitoba police watchdog investigating allegations of assault against off-duty Winkler officer

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 6:28 pm
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigation allegations of assault against an off-duty Winkler Police Service officer. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigation allegations of assault against an off-duty Winkler Police Service officer. Winkler Police Service / Facebook

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating allegations of assault against an off-duty officer from the Winkler Police Service.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said Tuesday that Wasagaming RCMP were called to the report of an assault at a home Saturday.

Read more: Manitoba police watchdog probes RCMP officer’s alleged unsafe storage of a firearm

The IIU says RCMP determined the victim, who was taken to hospital, had been assaulted by an off-duty Winkler police officer. The IIU was notified two days later.

A release from the IIU Tuesday doesn’t say where the alleged assault happened or give further details about the victim or accused.

Read more: Police watchdog organization investigating arrest by Winnipeg cops that led to orbital fracture

The IIU also hasn’t said whether the officer has been criminally charged, but the watchdog’s civilian director has determined it’s in the public’s interest for the IIU to investigate.

Investigators with the IIU are asking witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that might help in the investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.

