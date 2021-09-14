Attendance comes roaring back at Tyrannosaurus rex museum in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The T.rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) set a new attendance record with 12,250 guests.

The 2021 season beat the previous attendance mark of 10,440 which was set in 2018. Located in Eastend, Sask., the museum is open from the May long weekend until Labour Day.

Visitors were able to see the world’s largest Tyrannosaurus rex fossil specimen — named Scotty – as well as check out the new “Paleo Lab” with some of the latest discoveries by Royal Saskatchewan Museum paleontologists.

“I am very pleased to see that so many people were able to enjoy the (TRDC) in Eastend and the diverse array of paleontological exhibits, programs and events that they offer,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a press release.

“I encourage people to take the opportunity to check out Scotty and the rest of the discovery centre’s amazing programming when it opens again next year.”

TRDC did not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eastend is approximately 350 km southwest of Regina.

