2 arrested as City of Kawartha Lakes OPP use spike belt to stop fleeing vehicle

Two Peterborough men were arrested after the vehicle they were travelling in colliding with an OPP cruiser during a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 7 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint along Hwy. 35 near the village of Norland, north of Lindsay. Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

However, it’s alleged the police cruiser was struck.

The driver failed to stop for police. However, the vehicle was not pursued for public safety, OPP said Tuesday.

“Numerous traffic complaints about the same vehicle were reported to the police over the next hour and half,” OPP said.

CIty of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers also attempted to stop the vehicle without success.

OPP say following another witness report of the vehicle, officers deployed a spike belt on Hwy. 7 near Oakwood and managed to stop the vehicle. The driver and a passenger insider were arrested.

Robert Taylor, 33, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and other drugs) along with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and single counts of the following offences:

unauthorized possession of a weapon

driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

using a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle

driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

failure or refusal to comply with a demand

failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

notice driver- blood-alcohol concentration above zero

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Michael Wallwork, 31, of Peterborough, was charged with obstructing a peace officer. He was released with a future court date.

“Thank you to all the citizens who continued to call in the dangerous driving as they observed it. Without their assistance the OPP may not have located the suspects,” OPP said.

