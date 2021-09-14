Hastings man charged with impaired driving following rollover south of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hastings, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash south of Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a rollover on County Road 2 between Crowley Line and Bensfort Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

The pickup was found on its side in a ditch when officers arrived, OPP said.

The driver was assessed by paramedics but was not transported to hospital.

OPP say the investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Clayton Sorensen, 40, of Hastings, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 21.