Crime

Hastings man charged with impaired driving following rollover south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough' Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough
A Hastings, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges after a pickup truck crashed on County Road 2 south of Peterborough on Monday night.

A Hastings, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash south of Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a rollover on County Road 2 between Crowley Line and Bensfort Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

The pickup was found on its side in a ditch when officers arrived, OPP said.

Read more: Suspended Buckhorn driver charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough: police

The driver was assessed by paramedics but was not transported to hospital.

OPP say the investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Clayton Sorensen, 40, of Hastings, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 21.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid in collision that killed southern Alberta father' Impaired driving charges laid in collision that killed southern Alberta father

 

