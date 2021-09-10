Suspended Buckhorn driver charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Buckhorn, Ont., man is facing drug-impaired driving and other charges following an incident in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a suspected impaired driver in a parking lot in the area of Towerhill Road and Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

Police say when officers arrived, they observed signs of impairment with the driver.

Colin Hay, 36, of Buckhorn was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), driving while under suspension and breach of a probation order

He was also issued an automatic seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 6.