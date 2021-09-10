Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspended Buckhorn driver charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 2:09 pm
Peterborough Police Service say a Buckhorn man was arrested for drug-impaired driving on Sept. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service say a Buckhorn man was arrested for drug-impaired driving on Sept. 9, 2021. Peterborough Police Service

A Buckhorn, Ont., man is facing drug-impaired driving and other charges following an incident in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a suspected impaired driver in a parking lot in the area of Towerhill Road and Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

Police say when officers arrived, they observed signs of impairment with the driver.

Read more: Woman charged with drug-impaired driving after found asleep behind steering wheel in Peterborough

Colin Hay, 36, of Buckhorn was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), driving while under suspension and breach of a probation order

He was also issued an automatic seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 6.

Click to play video: 'A closer look at the Dräger DrugTest 5000' A closer look at the Dräger DrugTest 5000
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagImpaired Driving tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagImpaired tagDrug Impaired Driving tagPeterborough impaired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers