2 crashes involving police vehicles in Manitoba prompts investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a pair of highway crashes that involved members of the RCMP.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said the first incident, involving Spruce Plains RCMP, took place Friday at 5:15 p.m. on Highway 16 at Municipal Road 103.

Two police vehicles — one marked and one unmarked — were stopped on the south shoulder of the highway, when the unmarked car, driven by a Spruce Plains officer, tried to make a U-turn into the westbound lane and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The officer was taken to hospital along with the driver and a passenger from the other vehicle. The officer and driver have since been released and the passenger remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Because one of the occupants of the vehicle suffered a serious injury — a fractured sternum — in the incident, the IIU is mandated to investigate.

Later that evening, around 6:30 p.m., St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP officers were responding to a high-priority call in an unmarked vehicle, when it collided with an eastbound pickup truck at the intersection of PR 311 and Highway 59.

One of the officers was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, while the driver of the truck was taken to Winnipeg hospital for treatment but she has since been released.

Anyone with information (or video footage) about these incidents is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

0:27 Crane climber in custody after causing chaos, cops say Crane climber in custody after causing chaos, cops say