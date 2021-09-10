Pickup truck flees scene following collision with transport on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are looking for a pickup truck that reportedly fled the scene of a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough early Friday.

Around 3:15 a.m., Otonabee South Monaghan firefighters were called for a transport truck rollover on the highway just west of Highway 28. The cab was reportedly leaking fuel.

No injuries were reported and the trailer appeared to be empty.

Tow trucks worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway and the scene was cleared just before 5 a.m.

A tractor trailer collided with a pickup truck while entering #Hwy7 from the #Hwy28 on-ramp at approximately 3:00am this morning. No injuries were reported but the pickup truck failed to remain at the scene. Witnesses are asked to call #PtboOPP at 705-742-0401. @PtboCounty ^ja pic.twitter.com/et3lRl8hHC — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 10, 2021

In a tweet at 10:13 a.m. Friday, OPP said they were searching for a pickup that collided with the transport while it was entering on Hwy. 7 from the Hwy. 28 on-ramp.

“No injuries were reported but the pickup truck failed to remain at the scene,” OPP stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401.