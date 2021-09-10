Menu

Crime

Pickup truck flees scene following collision with transport on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Pickup truck flees collision with transport truck on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP' Pickup truck flees collision with transport truck on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP
Emergency crews were called to an early morning roll over on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Friday.

Peterborough County OPP are looking for a pickup truck that reportedly fled the scene of a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough early Friday.

Around 3:15 a.m., Otonabee South Monaghan firefighters were called for a transport truck rollover on the highway just west of Highway 28. The cab was reportedly leaking fuel.

No injuries were reported and the trailer appeared to be empty.

Read more: Husband pleads for drivers to share the road after wife hit in Norwood

Tow trucks worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway and the scene was cleared just before 5 a.m.

In a tweet at 10:13 a.m. Friday, OPP said they were searching for a pickup that collided with the transport while it was entering on Hwy. 7 from the Hwy. 28 on-ramp.

“No injuries were reported but the pickup truck failed to remain at the scene,” OPP stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401.

