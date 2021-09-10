Pickup truck flees scene following collision with transport on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for a pickup truck that reportedly fled the scene of a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough early Friday.
Around 3:15 a.m., Otonabee South Monaghan firefighters were called for a transport truck rollover on the highway just west of Highway 28. The cab was reportedly leaking fuel.
No injuries were reported and the trailer appeared to be empty.
Tow trucks worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway and the scene was cleared just before 5 a.m.
In a tweet at 10:13 a.m. Friday, OPP said they were searching for a pickup that collided with the transport while it was entering on Hwy. 7 from the Hwy. 28 on-ramp.
“No injuries were reported but the pickup truck failed to remain at the scene,” OPP stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401.
