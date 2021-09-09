B.C. off-duty police officer, son rescue two men from capsized canoe

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty police officer and his son wound up rescuing two men from a capsized canoe in B.C.’s Interior this week.

Police in Revelstoke say the off-duty officer and his 11-year-old son were canoeing on Griffin Lake on Monday, around 11 a.m., when they heard screams for help.

After quickly proceeding to the scene, the two rescuers found two adult males without lifejackets clinging to an overturned canoe.

The two men hung onto the rescue canoe, and were then provided lifejackets before being safely taken to shore, where their respective families were waiting.

According to police, one of the men expressed gratitude, saying that the rescuers helped the men remain calm and that they’ll be forever grateful.

“There is no doubt this would have been a different story if they had not have responded to their cries for help,” Revelstoke RCMP said.

The incident was also a reminder, said police, for boaters to always wear an approved lifejacket, and keep mindful of the clothing worn underneath the lifejacket as wet attire could hinder one’s ability to swim.

Griffin Lake is located 27 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

