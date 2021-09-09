Menu

Canada

Hurricane Larry heading to Newfoundland, premier to hold storm briefing today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2021 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Hurricane Ida: Parts of US northeast cleanup, as national guard helps Louisiana residents' Hurricane Ida: Parts of US northeast cleanup, as national guard helps Louisiana residents
Residents in the storm-hit community of Manville, New Jersey were continuing to clean-up on Monday after the remnants of hurricane Ida swept through the U.S. northeast this past week, bringing heavy flooding and even tornadoes to some parts. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma National Guard has been deployed in Louisiana to help thousands of families find shelter, food and water.

Hurricane Larry is on track to sweep across eastern Newfoundland tomorrow, bringing waves, rain and possibly coastal flooding.

Tropical storm watches are in effect from the eastern part of the Burin Peninsula to St. Shott’s and from northwestern Cape St. Francis to the Bonavista Peninsula.

Hurricane watches are in effect from northern Cape Race to Cape St. Francis.

Read more: Hurricane Larry’s track shifts west, residents of Newfoundland warned to prepare

Environment Canada says Larry will quickly downgrade into a post-tropical storm once it gets over the colder Canadian waters and cause heavy rainfall of up to 50 millimetres as it tracks though the area.

The agency adds that the region could experience hurricane-force winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Premier Andrew Furey is set to hold a storm-preparation announcement at 12:30 p.m. local time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
