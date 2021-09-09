Menu

Canada

SIU clears St. Thomas, Ont. police after man injures kneecap during arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2021 9:33 am
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has determined a St. Thomas, Ont., police officer acted reasonably during an arrest earlier this year that resulted in a 37-year-old man fracturing his kneecap.

On May 11, police attempted to arrest the man on a warrant as he tried to evade them on a bicycle, according to the SIU.

Read more: SIU probing 2 incidents involving Ottawa police within hours of each other

The officer pulled his cruiser across the sidewalk to block the man, who then hit the side of the vehicle, causing the injury.

Trending Stories

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says while the man’s fractured knee was the result of his impact with the cruiser, there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer caused or contributed to the collision by way of conduct that was criminal in nature.

Click to play video: 'Jamal Francique’s family speak out after SIU clears officer in 28 year old’s death' Jamal Francique’s family speak out after SIU clears officer in 28 year old’s death
© 2021 The Canadian Press
