SIU clears St. Thomas, Ont. police after man injures kneecap during arrest

Ontario’s police watchdog has determined a St. Thomas, Ont., police officer acted reasonably during an arrest earlier this year that resulted in a 37-year-old man fracturing his kneecap.

On May 11, police attempted to arrest the man on a warrant as he tried to evade them on a bicycle, according to the SIU.

The officer pulled his cruiser across the sidewalk to block the man, who then hit the side of the vehicle, causing the injury.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says while the man’s fractured knee was the result of his impact with the cruiser, there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer caused or contributed to the collision by way of conduct that was criminal in nature.

