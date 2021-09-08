Menu

Crime

Money, merchandise stolen in shotgun armed robbery, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 2:57 pm
Police say the suspect produced what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded cash before fleeing with with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect produced what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded cash before fleeing with with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. File / Global News

Kelowna RCMP are asking for public help following an armed robbery early Wednesday.

The robbery happened along the 1000 block of Glenmore Drive, just before 1:30 a.m., with the suspect producing what appeared to be a shotgun and demanding cash before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Police say officers conducted a thorough search of the area but did not locate the suspect.

The male suspect is described as being tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a baseball cap, a plaid jacket and gloves. His face was also partially covered.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this robbery, but the worker was extremely shaken by this incident,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us immediately.”

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
