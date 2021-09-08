WHL will limit international play during season due to border restrictions

The Western Hockey League is juggling its early-season schedule to deal with ongoing border restrictions.
The league said teams in the B.C. Division will compete exclusively against other B.C.-based teams during October. Teams in the U.S. Division will only compete against other U.S.-based teams.
It said the moves were necessary because non-essential bus travel between the U.S. and Canada is currently prohibited.
The WHL previously announced that clubs in the Western Conference would only compete against each other during the 2021-22 regular season.
The 22-team league includes clubs in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Washington and Oregon.
The WHL’s regular season is set to begin on Oct. 1.
