Sports

WHL will limit international play during season due to border restrictions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 2:50 pm
Regina Pats defenceman Libor Hajek (3) fights for control of the puck with WHL Swift Current Broncos forward Tanner Nagel (25) during third period Memorial Cup action in Regina on Wednesday, May, 23, 2018. Western Hockey League teams need at least 50 per cent of their fans in their arenas next season in order to operate, according to the league commissioner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Regina Pats defenceman Libor Hajek (3) fights for control of the puck with WHL Swift Current Broncos forward Tanner Nagel (25) during third period Memorial Cup action in Regina on Wednesday, May, 23, 2018. Western Hockey League teams need at least 50 per cent of their fans in their arenas next season in order to operate, according to the league commissioner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

The Western Hockey League is juggling its early-season schedule to deal with ongoing border restrictions.

The league said teams in the B.C. Division will compete exclusively against other B.C.-based teams during October. Teams in the U.S. Division will only compete against other U.S.-based teams.

It said the moves were necessary because non-essential bus travel between the U.S. and Canada is currently prohibited.

The WHL previously announced that clubs in the Western Conference would only compete against each other during the 2021-22 regular season.

Read more: Western Hockey League adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

The 22-team league includes clubs in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Washington and Oregon.

The WHL’s regular season is set to begin on Oct. 1.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
