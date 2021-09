Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Oxford OPP say the Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace incident.

According to OPP, emergency services were called to a business on Clarke Road in South-West Oxford Township at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 1 dead and 1 injured after explosion at Toronto chemical plant

Police say the man was pinned under a large steel box.

He was pronounced dead. He has been identified as William Beacham, 21, of Putnam.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.