Police lacked ‘common sense’ handling N.S. man who suffocated in Halifax cell: lawyer

The lawyer for the family of a man who died in a Halifax lockup cell led off closing arguments in a police review board hearing today by saying the officers who arrested the man failed to exercise common sense.

The province’s medical examiner has said 41-year-old Corey Rogers died of suffocation while lying face down in a cell with a spit hood covering his mouth on June 15, 2016 as he appeared to be vomiting.

Jason Cooke, the lawyer for the Rogers family, told the three members of the Nova Scotia Police Review Board the officers should have realized when Rogers was arrested outside a Halifax children’s hospital that he was very intoxicated and it would be risky to leave him alone in a cell.

Cooke argued that the fact Rogers pounded his head against a Plexiglas divider in the police car as he was taken to the police station showed there were clear signs his health was at risk and he should have been taken to hospital rather than locked up.

The family is asking for stronger disciplinary measures against constables Justin Murphy, Ryan Morris and Donna Lee Paris for their roles in arresting Corey Rogers and leaving him in a cell wearing the hood.

View image in full screen Corey Rogers lies on the floor under police custody at the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts

One officer testified earlier that Rogers was a known alcoholic and was capable of faking the level of his intoxication and actually was capable of walking and holding a conversation, despite his rapid consumption of alcohol.

Rogers was arrested in 2016 outside a Halifax children’s hospital in a state of extreme intoxication after he downed a half-pint of whisky, following the birth of his child.

The case has been in the headlines for years in Halifax, with Jeannette Rogers, the man’s mother, saying police had mishandled her son and they need to drastically improve their treatment of highly intoxicated prisoners.

Part of the mandate of the hearing is to examine whether the officers breached provincial Police Act regulations, including “neglecting or lacking concern for the health or safety of a person in the member’s custody.”

In January, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial for two special constables at the Halifax lockup, Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, who were convicted in November 2019 of criminal negligence in Rogers’ suffocation death.

The original trial had focused on whether Fraser and Gardner had properly followed policies on the frequency of checking the prisoner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.