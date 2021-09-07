Menu

Crime

RPS receives report of alleged sexual assault during Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 5:51 pm
Regina Police Service says it received report of alleged sexual assault during a game at Mosaic Stadium Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Regina Police Service says it received report of alleged sexual assault during a game at Mosaic Stadium Sunday evening. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Regina police say they received a report of a women who alleges a man threatened to assault her in a washroom and then took her underwear at Mosaic Stadium during the Saskatchewan Roughriders Labour Day Classic game on Sunday.

Elizabeth Popowich who does communications for the Regina Police Service says the sexual assault report corresponds to some social media messages RPS saw suggesting a similar occurrence.

“One of our officers spoke with the victim at the stadium, who didn’t want to give a statement and would not provide any further information, including her contact information,” Popowich said.

“She was told she can contact the Regina Police Service at any time and the matter will be investigated,” she added.

Popowich says RPS is making attempts to identify this victim through other investigative means.

She goes on to say there is not much information the police can offer at this time.

Global News received a statement from a spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Roughriders Club, which says, “As this matter is with Regina Police, the Club will not provide any comment.

“However, the Roughriders strive to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans, including those of visiting teams, and take these matters very seriously,” the statement goes on to read.

The statement adds that the Club can take action in response to situations that violate the law or Fan Code of Conduct, such as revoking tickets and banning people from all future Rider games and events.

