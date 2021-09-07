Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Frank McKenna donates $5M to create UNB institute focused on digital technology

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 12:38 pm
New Brunswick Premier-elect Frank McKenna sits on the desk of the Leader of the Opposition at the Fredericton Legislature October 14, 1987. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Premier-elect Frank McKenna sits on the desk of the Leader of the Opposition at the Fredericton Legislature October 14, 1987. (CP PHOTO/Bill Grimshaw)

The University of New Brunswick has announced a new institute intended to create jobs and prosperity in the field of digital technology and transformation.

Former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna has donated $5 million and plans to raise another $50 million for the institute that will carry his name.

UNB President Paul Mazerolle says the McKenna Institute will act as a catalyst to develop new ideas and train the workforce to meet future needs in the technology sector.

READ MORE: How can parents keep their daughters interested in STEM? Encourage curiosity

He says the aim is also to expand the use of digital technology to other areas such as agriculture and health care.

Trending Stories

McKenna says the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly had millions of people working from home, and it became clear more people need digital tools for the future.

Story continues below advertisement

He says New Brunswick can take a leadership role, noting there are already nearly 5,000 New Brunswickers working in cybersecurity and that success can be repeated in other areas.

Click to play video: 'N.B. students react to campus vaccination policies' N.B. students react to campus vaccination policies
N.B. students react to campus vaccination policies – Aug 21, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick tagUniversity Of New Brunswick tagdigital technology tagMcKenna Institute tagpremier Frank McKenna tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers