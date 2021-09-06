Menu

Crime

Human remains discovered near Edmonton’s Walterdale Bridge

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 7:29 pm
The Walterdale Bridge in Edmonton pictured on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Edmonton police were investigating the discovery of human remains under the bridge. View image in full screen
The Walterdale Bridge in Edmonton pictured on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Edmonton police were investigating the discovery of human remains under the bridge. Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after human remains were discovered near the Walterdale Bridge on Monday.

Just before 1:30 p.m., a person in the area found remains under the bridge, which crosses the North Saskatchewan River in central Edmonton.

Police responded to the area and determined the remains are human. The medical examiner’s officer has been contacted and police are investigating.

No further information was released Monday by police.

