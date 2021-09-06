Human remains discovered near Edmonton’s Walterdale Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton police are investigating after human remains were discovered near the Walterdale Bridge on Monday.

Just before 1:30 p.m., a person in the area found remains under the bridge, which crosses the North Saskatchewan River in central Edmonton.

Police responded to the area and determined the remains are human. The medical examiner’s officer has been contacted and police are investigating.

No further information was released Monday by police.