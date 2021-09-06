Human remains discovered near Edmonton’s Walterdale Bridge

Edmonton police are investigating after human remains were discovered near the Walterdale Bridge on Monday.
Just before 1:30 p.m., a person in the area found remains under the bridge, which crosses the North Saskatchewan River in central Edmonton.
Trending Stories
Police responded to the area and determined the remains are human. The medical examiner’s officer has been contacted and police are investigating.
No further information was released Monday by police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments