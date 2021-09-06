Former Liberal MP Kent Hehr to enter Calgary mayoral race

Send this page to someone via email

Another well-known name is about to enter Calgary’s mayoral race.

Kent Hehr’s campaign team confirms to Global News the former Liberal MP and longtime Alberta MLA will file papers at Calgary City Hall Tuesday morning.

Hehr, who was elected to Calgary Centre in 2015, resigned from cabinet in 2018 over sexual harassment allegations but stayed on as MP. He was defeated in the 2019 federal election.

Two women came forward with separate allegations. One claimed he’d made sexually suggestive remarks to her, while another claimed he’d touched her inappropriately.

In 2018, Hehr apologized to the first woman, even though he said he didn’t remember meeting her, but called the second claim “unintentional contact.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hehr has also been accused of making controversial remarks over the years, including in 2017, when members of a group of thalidomide survivors accused him of belittling them with insulting and degrading remarks during a face-to-face meeting.

Twenty-seven people have thrown their hat in the ring in the mayoral race so far.

Calgarians will vote on Oct. 18.