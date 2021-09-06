Menu

Politics

Former Liberal MP Kent Hehr to enter Calgary mayoral race

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Liberal MP Kent Hehr to enter Calgary mayoral race' Former Liberal MP Kent Hehr to enter Calgary mayoral race
WATCH: Former Liberal MP Kent Hehr to enter Calgary mayoral race

Another well-known name is about to enter Calgary’s mayoral race.

Kent Hehr’s campaign team confirms to Global News the former Liberal MP and longtime Alberta MLA will file papers at Calgary City Hall Tuesday morning.

Read more: 1 month after #MeToo accusations, Kent Hehr reaffirms ‘commitment to people of Calgary Centre’

Hehr, who was elected to Calgary Centre in 2015, resigned from cabinet in 2018 over sexual harassment allegations but stayed on as MP. He was defeated in the 2019 federal election.

Two women came forward with separate allegations. One claimed he’d made sexually suggestive remarks to her, while another claimed he’d touched her inappropriately.

In 2018, Hehr apologized to the first woman, even though he said he didn’t remember meeting her, but called the second claim “unintentional contact.”

Hehr has also been accused of making controversial remarks over the years, including in 2017, when members of a group of thalidomide survivors accused him of belittling them with insulting and degrading remarks during a face-to-face meeting.

Read more: Thalidomide victims claim Kent Hehr repeatedly made ‘degrading’ comments to group

Twenty-seven people have thrown their hat in the ring in the mayoral race so far.

Calgarians will vote on Oct. 18.

