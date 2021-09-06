Brush fire sparked on Penticton Indian Band land; BC Wildfire helicopters quickly deployed

Send this page to someone via email

A brush fire visible to much of Penticton has the full attention of local fire crews.

“It’s across from (Doc’s Driving Range) as you go into town,” said Aydan Coray, fire information officer with BC Wildfire.

BC Wildfire is there assisting the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department and Penticton city crews with four personnel and three helicopters.

2:33 Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire – Aug 17, 2021

When crews arrived at around 10 a.m., the fire was mapped at 0.2 hectares and Coray said it wasn’t threatening any structures. Witnesses said it appeared to be held early on.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of B.C. wildfires of note in the Kamloops Fire Centre has diminished greatly in recent days with the help of cooler, more humid weather.

As of Monday, there were only eight remaining in the fire centre that covers the Thompson Okanagan and only 11 provincewide.

4:21 BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members – Aug 19, 2021

This, however, is one of the most damaging fire years on record with the B.C. government reporting that 1,563 wildfires have scorched 8,653 square kilometres since April 1, eclipsing the 10-year average.

23:32 FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C. FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C – Aug 20, 2021

Last year, it was a quieter than anticipated season, with 637 wildfires burning just over 150 square kilometres of land between April 1 and Oct. 1, 2020. Over the past 10 years, on average, 1,356 wildfires have occurred and 3,471 square kilometres have burned over a full fire season.

Advertisement