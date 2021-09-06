Trudeau vows legal protection for businesses asking for proof of vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Liberals are promising legal protection for businesses asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination from staff and customers.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau discussed the platform promise and other proposed supports for businesses and workers at a Labour Day campaign stop in Welland, Ont.

He says his party will table legislation if re-elected that will ensure organizations can require immunization without fear of legal challenges.

Business groups have raised concerns about that legislative gap in recent weeks as provinces have announced new policies mandating the shots in non-essential settings.

Trudeau also discussed promised expansions of hiring and workers’ support programs his government introduced during the pandemic and a tax credit for construction trades workers who travel or relocate for employment.

He says his party’s plan aims to avoid lockdowns, bring people back to work and keep businesses open.

