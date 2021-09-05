Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police say they caught motorcyclist going 202 km/h on Hwy 16

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 3:05 pm
Police say when the driver was signaled to stop, “he chose to flee instead.”. View image in full screen
Police say when the driver was signaled to stop, “he chose to flee instead.”. SPS Traffic Unit / Twitter

Saskatoon Police Service charged a motorcycle driver with dangerous driving and evading police, according to a social media post.

An officer spotted the motorcyclist on Highway 16 west of Saskatoon going 202 km/h, Saskatoon police say.

Police say when the driver was signalled to stop, “he chose to flee instead.”

The man was arrested a “short time later” and also had his motorcycle impounded for 30 days.

