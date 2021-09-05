Saskatoon police say they caught motorcyclist going 202 km/h on Hwy 16

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon Police Service charged a motorcycle driver with dangerous driving and evading police, according to a social media post.

Read more: Woman killed in crash east of Saskatoon

An officer spotted the motorcyclist on Highway 16 west of Saskatoon going 202 km/h, Saskatoon police say.

Police say when the driver was signalled to stop, “he chose to flee instead.”

The man was arrested a “short time later” and also had his motorcycle impounded for 30 days.