Traffic

Man in life-threatening condition after crash involving Toronto police cruiser, motorcycle

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 10:22 pm
The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday at University Avenue and College Street. View image in full screen
The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday at University Avenue and College Street. Phil Fraboni / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances leading up to a crash involving a Toronto officer’s cruiser and a motorcycle that left a man with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of University Avenue and College Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

It’s not clear what happened just before the crash.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced it would be probing the crash.

The SIU, an independent provincial agency, investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

https://twitter.com/SIUOntario/status/1433973922496647168

