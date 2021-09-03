Man in life-threatening condition after crash involving Toronto police cruiser, motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances leading up to a crash involving a Toronto officer’s cruiser and a motorcycle that left a man with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of University Avenue and College Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

It’s not clear what happened just before the crash.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced it would be probing the crash.

The SIU, an independent provincial agency, investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

https://twitter.com/SIUOntario/status/1433973922496647168

COLLISION:

Queens Park + College St

5:35pm

– police car + motorcycle involved@TorontoMedics have transported man to hospital with life- threatening injuries

ROAD CLOSURES: Queens Park e/b + w/b, w/b College from Elizabeth, n/b University at College @TTCnotices#GO1685998

^lb pic.twitter.com/VdkH9ja2JF — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2021