Saskatchewan business, fans, Roughriders gearing up for Labour Day Classic

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a long two-year wait for the Labour Day Classic to return to Mosaic Stadium, a game that has many restaurants and players excited.

Read more: Roughriders announce 56th Labour Day Classic has sold out

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will face off against rival team Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Roughrider defensive back Ed Gainey called the game “the ideal football day,” comparing the province to a college town on game day.

“I’m just ready to soak it all in, I love Labour Day (Classic). I love the competition, the competiveness, the rivalry,” Gainey said earlier Tuesday.

Gainey is excited for the new players to experience the atmosphere on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quarterback Cody Fajardo recalled his first Labour Day Classic donning the green and white.

“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into until I ran out of the tunnel on Labour Day and it was an exciting atmosphere, it was one of my favourite games and top 5 in my career, for sure,” Fajardo said.

The day has a special place in punter Jon Ryan’s heart as a Saskatchewan-born and raised player.

“(I have) a ton of memories growing up here, I think I went to the Labour Day game every year from 1986 until I was drafted in 2004,” Ryan said.

1:50 With no football in sight, Riders fans reminisce about Labour Day Classics past With no football in sight, Riders fans reminisce about Labour Day Classics past – Sep 8, 2020

Regina businesses are also busy preparing for the big game day.

Story continues below advertisement

Bushwakker Brewing is grilling up a Saskatchewan burger — and a Winnipeg burger for fans visiting for the Labour Day Classic.

The battle between the two burgers will last three days, between Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bar manager Grant Frew said the challenge isn’t just for fun — it often decides the game day winner.

“We’ve been doing this three-day burger battle for approximately 20 years and out of those 20 years it has been a very accurate indicator, except for one occasion,” Frew said.

Frew explained in the past, the best-selling burger has turned out to be the winning team.

“We want people to come on down and devour those Rider burgers.”