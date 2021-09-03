SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

ALCDSB outlines COVID-19 guidelines before the start of school

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 7:50 pm
ALCDSB outlines COVID-19 guidelines before the start of school - image View image in full screen
Getty Images

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) sent out a letter to parents with a list of COVID guidelines before the start of the school year next week.

The letter starts off by saying all staff and students must self-screen daily, before attending school.

Read more: COVID-19: Kingston, Ont. high school students disappointed by virtual graduation

The Catholic school board says that any staff or students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must not attend school, and should follow the guidance provided in the screening tool, which may include getting tested.

ALCDSB says students and staff are expected to confirm their completion of self-screening daily, prior to entering their school.

Students learning remotely are not permitted to participate in extra-curricular activities in person.

The letter also states that masks are mandatory by all staff and students when indoors, but are not required outside.

However, social distancing is a requirement while outdoors.

Students must come equipped with their own masks.

The Catholic school board says the schools will be working closely with local public health units to curb the spread of COVID-19, and the provincial screening app is available online.

