Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Up to 35 coyotes to be trapped, euthanized following attacks in Stanley Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 7:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Coyote attacks in Stanley Park prompt concert procedure changes' Coyote attacks in Stanley Park prompt concert procedure changes
People going to a Sheepdogs concert Friday at the Malkin Bowl are being advised to arrive early, as new procedures are implemented to reduce the number of coyote attacks in Stanley Park. Overnight closures imposed by the Vancouver Park Board do not apply to concerts, but patrons can only access the show via Pipeline Road, and must leave the park right after the performance. Kamil Karamali reports.

Following numerous coyote attacks in Vancouver’s Stanley Park over the past several months, the Ministry of Forests says it will take further action to deal with the animals.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said personnel will trap and euthanize up to 35 coyotes over a two-week period.

Conservation officers have already removed seven coyotes from the park.

The ministry said the total number of animals that will be removed will be “highly dependent” on how many are in the park and the success of the live traps.

“This is a very involved undertaking, as controlling wildlife in an urban park is complicated, but the results of the trapping program will help to determine next steps and a long-term solution,” the ministry said.

Story continues below advertisement

The trapping will be undertaken by professional contractors between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. daily. The ministry said the animals will be removed from the traps and “humanely euthanized.”

Click to play video: 'More coyote attacks in Stanley Park' More coyote attacks in Stanley Park
More coyote attacks in Stanley Park

Read more: Three more Stanley Park coyote attacks reported, two involving 4-year-old children

The location of the traps will not be made public, and access to the park will be limited by fencing that was being installed Friday.

Trending Stories

Park rangers will also be on patrol nightly to enforce the park closure.

The ministry said other options were considered before euthanization, but non-lethal removal was not possible because the coyotes have become highly food-conditioned and comfortable around humans.

In addition, the number and severity of the attacks indicate this conditioning is widely spread through the park’s population, the ministry said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board asks public to stop feeding Stanley Park coyotes after recent spike in biting incidents' Vancouver Park Board asks public to stop feeding Stanley Park coyotes after recent spike in biting incidents
Vancouver Park Board asks public to stop feeding Stanley Park coyotes after recent spike in biting incidents

Read more: More coyote attacks reported in Stanley Park

There have been at least 40 coyote attacks in the park since December, including one in July that involved a two-year-old girl.

The latest attacks involved two four-year-old children.

It remains unclear what has prompted the massive increase, but the park board and conservation officers believe people feeding the animals are at least partly to blame.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
stanley park coyote tagstanley park coyotes tagCoyotes Stanley Park tagVancouver Stanley Park Coyotes tagCoyotes Stanley Park attack tagCoyotes Stanley Park cull tagCoyotes Stanley Park euthanization tagStanley Park coyote cull tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers